Independent MLA, a minister in state cabinet, joins Sena

Maharashtra water conservation minister Shankarrao Gadakh on Tuesday joined the Shiv Sena, the party he had backed after the state Assembly polls in 2019 as an independent MLA from Ahmednagar district.

Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray inducted Gadakh in the party fold at ‘Matoshree’, the Thackeray family residence. Gadakh was elected as an independent MLA from Nevasa constituency in Ahmednagar.

Gadakh tweeted on Tuesday: “The Shiv Sena knows the pulse of the hard-working farmer, the poor and needy. I am joining the Shiv Sena as our ideology matches and I have full faith in the leadership of honourable chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.”

With this development, Sena’s effective strength has increased to 57 legislators in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Besides that, Gadakh’s entry into the Sena is expected to boost the party’s prospects in Ahmednagar district where there was a vacuum created after the death of party deputy leader Anil Rathod last week. Gadakh, who hails from one of the influential families of sugar barons, is expected to lead the party in the district.

Sena’s coalition partners the Congress party and the Nationalist Congress Party, and opponents Bharatiya Janata Party have a strong presence in Ahmednagar district.

Sena secretary and Thackeray’s personal assistant Milind Narvekar was instrumental in bringing Gadakh, who was the founder and president of Krantikari Shetkari Party (KSP), to back the Sena last year. Narvekar is also said to have played a key role in getting Gadakh into the party fold.

Congress has a strong presence in politically sensitive Ahmednagar in the form of its state president and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat. BJP is represented by Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and his MP son Sujay while NCP has legislator Sangram Jagtap.