Independent MLA from Mira-Bhayandar to join Shiv Sena

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 23:46 IST

By Swapnil Rawal,

In another blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after senior leader Eknath Khadse quit the party, independent legislator from Mira-Bhayandar Geeta Jain is set to join the Shiv Sena on Saturday afternoon.

Jain, a BJP rebel, defeated BJP’s Narendra Mehta after the party refused to give her a ticket in the 2019 elections. The former Mira-Bhayandar mayor contested as an independent in the last assembly polls.

Shiv Sena insiders said that Jain will join the party in presence of party chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree on Saturday afternoon. Jain was in touch with Sena functionaries after the formation of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi and had met Thackeray on a few occasions looking for a switch.

With her entry into the Sena, the party will be able to expand its base in Mira-Bhayandar region, where it has not been able to grow due to a strong BJP influence. The strength of Shiv Sena will increase to 65 (including support of Independents) with Jain entering Sena.

Besides that, Shiv Sena could also benefit in the Mira-Bhayandar local body with Jain’s entry. The BJP controls the municipal body, but some corporators are in touch with Jain and could join the Sena with her or may join later.

