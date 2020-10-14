India Post Mumbai releases stamped masks to raise Covid-19 awareness

The India Post, Mumbai, on Tuesday released stamped masks to mark National Philately Day and to increase awareness about the need for wearing masks to prevent the transmission and spread Covid-19.

The masks are made of cloth and have pictures of stamps imprinted on them. Additionally, a special stamp collector’s pack consisting of exceptional stamps were also released on Tuesday.

The initiative is an attempt to make masks attractive and at the same time also drive home the point of the importance of wearing masks in public during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The stamped mask is a brainchild of post master general of India Post, Mumbai, Swati Pandey.

“At a time when the country fighting dauntlessly against Covid-19, we should create awareness among people about usage of masks,” said Pandey. Covid-19 is a respiratory illness, and masks help in trapping infected droplets that are released while talking, sneezing and coughing.

Four months ago, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) made it mandatory for Mumbaiites to don masks while stepping out of their homes and imposed a penalty on those violating the rule.

The World Health Organisation has also stated that masks must be used as part of a comprehensive strategy of measures to suppress transmission and save lives.

Meanwhile, the India Post Mumbai on October 15 also plans to launch ‘Know Your Postman’ initiative on the occasion of Mails Day. “On this day, every postman will be given one virtual identity card that they can provide to their customers, so that they can be contacted immediately whenever needed,” said the statement released on Tuesday.