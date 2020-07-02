Indian Consulate pays for city man’s flight ticket to return home

A 26-year-old resident of Byculla in south Mumbai, who was stranded in the United States of America after losing his job, will be able to return home after the Indian Consulate in New York (NY) agreed to fund his airfare.

Aliasgar Merchant, a block-chain developer who lost his job in March as part of the retrenchment due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was able to get a ticket on a flight from NY to Mumbai on Friday.

The Consulate has borne his airfare after he had appealed for help, explaining that he had exhausted his savings. Merchant received his air ticket on Wednesday around 2.40pm (EST) from the embassy after verifying his bank details.

Merchant had written to the Indian Consulate after he lost his job, and his employment authorisation document was nearing expiry on July 12.

The Byculla resident had gone to the US in 2017 to pursue a master’s degree in information technology and had been working there since.

When Merchant had initially approached the Indian Consulate in New York, he was recommended to fly back on June 29. However, Air India had asked him to pay $1,361 (₹1,02,929) for his ticket and to contact the Indian Consulate if he wanted the charges waived off due to his financial crisis.

He then tweeted to the Indian Consulate for help and was directed to explain his case via email.

Merchant submitted that he did not have money to pay his home rent for July and would be unable to afford the flight ticket.

After sending them the email on Friday night, the Consulate swung into action and replied on Sunday, June 28, asking him to submit his bank statements and salary slips.

On Wednesday, July 1, Merchant received a soft copy of his flight ticket from the Indian embassy.

“I first got a call from Air India on Wednesday informing me that the Consulate has borne the cost of my air ticket and that I am booked for the flight scheduled on July 3. I am thankful to the Indian Consulate for helping me when I needed them most,” Merchant said.

The Consulate had not responded to HT’s email at the time of going to press.