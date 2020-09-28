Sections
IndiGo flight grounded in Mumbai after a bird-hit

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 00:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Low budget carrier IndiGo’s A320 aircraft had to be grounded due to bird hit on Sunday. The aircraft was operating as 6E 5047 from Mumbai to Delhi and returned minutes after take-off.

The aircraft took off at around 8.05am, its scheduled departure time, but returned to Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) minutes later.

The airline spokesperson person confirmed the incident and said, “IndiGo flight 6E 5047 operating from Mumbai to Delhi had to turn back to Mumbai due to a bird hit. An alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight from Mumbai to Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers.”

The flight then took off at 10.45am after a delay of 2.45 hours with 67 passengers on board.

Earlier on August 8, an AirAsia flight was forced to abort operations after it suffered a bird-hit during the take-off exercise at Ranchi airport. The flight i5-632 was to take off for Mumbai’s CSMIA at around 11.50am. The airline had to arrange an alternate aircraft to accommodate the passengers.

