Industrial, commercial consumers to be charged 10% of average power usage

In a directive issued to power distribution companies on Saturday, the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has stated that owing to possibility of higher assessment from industrial...

Updated: May 09, 2020 23:48 IST

By HT Correspondent,

In a directive issued to power distribution companies on Saturday, the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has stated that owing to possibility of higher assessment from industrial and commercial consumers, only a token amount of 10% of the average energy consumption will be billed to premises under lockdown. The commission had earlier ordered a moratorium on fixed charges for three billing cycles for the industrial and commercial consumers. On Saturday, it stated that this amount will have to be paid in the next three billing cycles and if the charges are paid at one go, then the consumers would get a 1% rebate.

