Home / Mumbai News / Infant head seized from dog in Aurangabad

Infant head seized from dog in Aurangabad

An investigation is on to locate the body of the infant, he said.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 17:39 IST

By Press Trust of India, Aurangabad

The dog was spotted holding the head in its jaws in Raja Bazaar area of the city. (Virendra Singh Gosain/HT PHOTO/Representative Image)

Police on Wednesday seized the head of an infant which was being carried by a stray dog in its jaws here in Maharashtra, an officer said.

The dog was spotted holding the head in its jaws in Raja Bazaar area of the city by a resident who in turn informed the police, the officer said.

“It seems that the head got detached from the body about two days back. We are investigating whether it was severed by somebody or whether dogs bit it off. It was sent for postmortem and we are trying to locate the body,” said police inspector Sambhaji Pawar.



A case has been registered under sections 315 (Act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) and 318 (Concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.

