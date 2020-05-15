Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Infected frontline contractual workers covered under central insurance scheme: Centre to HC

Infected frontline contractual workers covered under central insurance scheme: Centre to HC

The Central government on Friday informed the Bombay high court (HC) that only contractual frontline workers from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) who contracted Covid-19 as they were in...

Updated: May 15, 2020 23:27 IST

By KAY Dodhiya,

The Central government on Friday informed the Bombay high court (HC) that only contractual frontline workers from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) who contracted Covid-19 as they were in direct contact with Covid-19 positive persons will be extended the benefits of the ₹50 lakh Central government insurance cover.

NMMC submitted to the court that it would respond by Saturday regarding paying contractual workers ₹300 per day as allowance on a par with regular employees. The submissions were made while the cour was hearing a petition filed by a workers union, consisting more than 6,000 contractual workers, which complained that the workers cleaning the roads or collecting garbage were not being provided with safety equipment by the civic body.

The single bench of justice SJ Kathawalla while hearing the petition which also sought daily allowance of ₹300 and insurance to nearly 6,277 contractual essential services workers, including 3,261 in solid waste management across 92 locations. The plea further stated that about 693 workers were employed in the health department across four hospitals in Navi Mumbai and were involved in cleaning duty.

Advocate Bhavesh Parmar, along with Rahul Gaikwad and Nikita Abhyankar, appearing for the union submitted that the workers discharging essential services and reporting to work regularly are not being provided with any protective gear and hence are exposed to contracting the disease. The advocates cited instances of 24 contractual workers being quarantined after testing positive for the virus.



While responding to the demands, additional solicitor general Anil Singh informed the court that only those contractual frontline workers who succumbed to the virus would be covered by the insurance scheme. NMMC, however, sought time till Saturday to decide on paying the ₹300 daily risk allowance being paid to all government employees involved in the battle against Covid-19.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 15, 2020 19:47 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 15, 2020 20:18 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nine of a family in Ulhasnagar test positive
May 15, 2020 23:45 IST
Farmers running out of patience due to delay in payment: Deepender
May 15, 2020 23:45 IST
External affairs ministry lauds PGIMER for organising webinar on management of Covid crisis
May 15, 2020 23:44 IST
Coronavirus lockdown: Haryana Roadways resumes bus services partially
May 15, 2020 23:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.