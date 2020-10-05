Infection rate in people aged 31-40 increased after unlocking: Maharashtra government

The highest percentage of the infected people is from the age group of 21-30 years, followed by 41-50 years (17.90%), 21-30 years (16.98%), and 51-60 years (15.95%), according to the data. (ANI File)

People in the age group between 31 and 40 years are more susceptible to contracting SARS-CoV-2, which causes coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as the percentage of cases is the highest at 21.34% among all age categories, the data from Maharashtra government’s Medical Education and Drugs Department showed.

The percentage of infection in the age group of 31 and 40 years has increased following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Maharashtra has reported 1,443,409 Covid-19 cases and 38,084 fatalities until Sunday evening.

The highest percentage of the infected people is from the age group of 21-30 years, followed by 41-50 years (17.90%), 21-30 years (16.98%), and 51-60 years (15.95%), according to the data.

The analytical data showed that the viral infection in the age group of 31-40 years has increased over the last couple of months after the lockdown measures were gradually eased by the state government in a bid to revive economic activities that have been roiled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The percentage of the infection on June 4 was 20.54%, which increased to 20.74% a month later and then to 21.14% the following month on the same day.

“Major activities, including inter-district movement, a rise in office workforce, and the reopening of commercial activities from the first week of September, have led to a sudden spurt in the number of Covid-19 patients from the age group of 31 and 40 years over the past one month. The common perception about the viral disease among the public is that youngsters can be allowed to step out, while senior citizens must stay at home,” said an official from the health department.

The infection rate among the people in the age groups of 41-50 and 51-60 years has declined gradually. In the age group between 41 and 50 years, the infection, which was 18.03% on June 4, has dropped to 17.9% four months later.

Similarly, for the age category of 51 to 60 years, it came down from 16.69 to 15.95% during the corresponding period.

There is a decline in the infection rate in the age category of 21 to 30 years well. The infection rate in that age category was 19.55% on June 4, but dropped to 16.98% four months later.

State health officials attributed the dip in the infection rate to the closure of schools, colleges and high awareness among youngsters.

However, the infection rate among 61-70 and 71-80 age groups has increased during the corresponding period – June 4 and October 4 -- from 9.72% to 10.63% and from 4.19 to 5.02%, respectively.

“The rise in the percentage of infection in the age category of 31-40 years is because of their mobility after lockdown restrictions were gradually eased. The positive aspect of this age group is that they have a higher recovery rate. It also helps to develop herd immunity and increase the percentage of the people with positive antibodies. Besides, the mortality rate is low even though the percentage of infection is high in this age group,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, surveillance officer, Maharashtra.