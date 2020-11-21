Inflated power bills: 96% of 11 lakh complaints from across Maharashtra resolved

Between March and October this year, more than 11 lakh power consumers across the state have complained of receiving inflated bills. According to data shared by the state energy minister’s office, 1,166,815 consumers in the state had registered complaints, of which the utilities have resolved 1,129,767 or 96.8% so far.

While the Maharashtra State Energy Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) supplies power to over two crore consumers in some parts of the city and state, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) supplies power to 10 lakh consumers in the island city and Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) and Tata Power supply power to close to 30 lakh consumers in Mumbai.

As per the data, MSEDCL is yet to resolve 31,151 complaints, followed by BEST which has close to 3,016 complaints pending, while Adani and Tata have 723 and 2,158 complaints pending respectively. The state distribution company has now assigned specific roles to its employees to recover dues by December-end. MSEDCL is facing a huge debt akin to ₹59,102 crore, as per data shared by energy minister Nitin Raut.

“MSEDCL faced an additional loss of ₹9,000 crore as many consumers did not pay their power bills. In March 2020, the dues pending in the residential category was around ₹1,374 crore which increased to ₹4,824 crore by October-end,” Raut tweeted on Wednesday.

In August, the state had said that it was planning to waive excess bills by bearing the surplus amount for April, May and June. Raut had in October also said that consumers will get good news during Diwali. However, on Tuesday Raut announced that the state will not be able to provide any relief to consumers owing to its poor financial status and lack of aid from the Central government. The announcement came as a shock to many consumers who had reported inflated bills after the lockdown period. HT had also reported that 64.52 lakh consumers of MSEDCL had not paid any bill amount since March in view of a waiver.