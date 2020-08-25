Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Inquiry committee highlights violation of Univ Act; MU sends show-cause notice to 2 officials

Inquiry committee highlights violation of Univ Act; MU sends show-cause notice to 2 officials

The annual senate meet of the University of Mumbai (MU), which deals with approval of a new perspective plan, was on Tuesday taken over by a report tabled by the special committee...

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 23:33 IST

By Shreya Bhandary,

The annual senate meet of the University of Mumbai (MU), which deals with approval of a new perspective plan, was on Tuesday taken over by a report tabled by the special committee put together to look into the ₹141 crore of varsity funds that was invested in the form of fixed deposits in Yes Bank, earlier this year. The inquiry committee in its report has highlighted the gross violation of the account code of the State Universities Act and based on its recommendations, MU has sent show-cause notices to both the varsity’s Finance and Accounts official Malati Ingole, as well as the deputy registrar accounts Rajendra Ambawade. Both were involved in this decision.

A spokesperson for MU further stated that Ambawade has also been sent on forced leave pending further inquiry.

This matter was first highlighted in the senate meeting held in March 2020, where a member of the senate had raised concern over the university’s funds being stuck in Yes Bank, days after the Reserve Bank of India put Yes Bank under moratorium. The university, in its reply, had revealed that the money— ₹141 crores— (part development fund and part excess fund) were deposited in various banks in 2019 as well as 2020.

A committee put together to inquire into this matter tabled their report at the senate meeting on Tuesday and one of the highlights of the findings shows that the decision to invest ₹141 crores in Yes Bank barely five days before it shut down was made solely by the deputy registrar, without the presence of higher authorities or their permission.



“This was done, despite rules in place under the Maharashtra Universities Act that only an investment committee appointed by the Finance & Accounts (F&A) committee can decide the policy of investment of funds of the university,” stated the report. “Documents pertaining to dates—February 11, 20 and 29 shows that only section officers and the deputy registrar have signed the quotations and no signature of F&A officer or the registrar appears on the documents.”

The report further highlights the lack of coordination between the F&A department and other competent authorities as many financial sanctions were taken post-facto despite the universities act demanding pre-sanctions by higher-ranked university authorities.

“The deputy registrar-accounts has over-performed his duty and willfully assumed, exercised powers which were not delegated to the post he is holding. Not only did he assumed powers of F&A officer but also acted as an alternative to all competent authorities by making decisions about investments of university funds… He is worthy of charge of causing damage to the interest of the university, misappropriation of university finance, determined disobedience of account code and willful negligence,” stated the report by the inquiry committee.

BOX:

The annual perspective plan, which has proposed 18 new colleges for the 2020-21 academic year was not tabled by the senate until 10:30 pm on Tuesday. These 18 proposed colleges also include a night college and two Arts/Commerce/Science colleges in Mumbai city and suburbs. The final approval depends on the decision of the university senate, said a spokesperson for MU.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Provide unsold, ready, affordable housing stock for purchase: Report
Aug 25, 2020 23:34 IST
UK’s Boris Johnson urged to rethink face mask advice in schools
Aug 25, 2020 23:33 IST
Inquiry committee highlights violation of Univ Act; MU sends show-cause notice to 2 officials
Aug 25, 2020 23:33 IST
Cyber City accident: Cops record statements of minors, book parents
Aug 25, 2020 23:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.