Instances of black marketing of critical Covid-19 medicines, but culprits nabbed: Maharashtra FDA to Bombay HC

Maharashtra food and drugs administration (FDA) on Monday informed the Bombay high court (HC) that there had been some instances of black marketing of two critical Covid-19 medicines but the culprits have been dealt with firmly.

There were a few incidents of black marketing of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, which are required for supporting treatment of critical Covid-19 patients, were being sold above maximum retail price (MRP) by some unscrupulous elements without any drug licenses, FDA stated in an affidavit.

It added that the FDA and police swung into action immediately and made sincere efforts to prevent black marketing of the critical drugs. As a result, five first information reports (FIRs) have been registered at Mumbai and Thane between July 10 and August 3, and 18 persons have been arrested in connection with the crimes.

FDA has set up a control room and also provided a helpline to ensure that the critical medicines are made available to Covid-19 patients in time, it added.

The affidavit was filed in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) by Jayesh Mirani, president of All Maharashtra Human Rights Welfare Association, complaining about black marketing of Remdesivir 100 and Actimera 400 injections and Fabiflu tablets required for treatment of critical Covid-19 patients.

According to Mirani’s counsel, advocate Prashant Pandey, a Remdesivir 100 injection has an MRP of ₹3,000 but is being sold on the black market for over ₹30,000. Therefore, the injections and tablet should be made available by the government directly at Covid care centres.

Besides, Pandey said, because of the artificial shortage of the medicines, relatives of Covid-19 patients are required to run from pillar to post to get these drugs, as they are not available at medical stores. He said he was told that in Mumbai, the medicines were available only with six suppliers.

The PIL is expected to come up for hearing on Tuesday.