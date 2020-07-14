Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Interim relief to schools in Maharashtra to hold online sessions for Class 1 and 2 students

Interim relief to schools in Maharashtra to hold online sessions for Class 1 and 2 students

The Bombay high court (HC), as an interim relief, directed the state to not take any coercive action against schools that are conducting online classes in contravention of the June...

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 01:06 IST

By K A Y Dodhiya,

The Bombay high court (HC), as an interim relief, directed the state to not take any coercive action against schools that are conducting online classes in contravention of the June 15 government resolution (GR) which did not permit institutes to hold online classes upto Class 2. The court directed the state to file its response in a week and posted the matter for hearing on August 7.

Meanwhile, the court also directed the schools from taking action against those students who do not wish to cannot attend online classes.

A division bench of justice Ujjal Bhuyan and justice NR Borkar, while hearing a petition filed by Parents Teachers Associations of United Forum and two parents, was informed by advocate Swaraj Jadhav that the June 15 notification lacked scientific reasoning and also violated the fundamental right of children to education.

Jadhav submitted that the two parents who petitioned were aggrieved by the restrictive guideline as their children were left without education, and hence the court should set aside the notification as it also put restrictions on the number of hours that the school could conduct online classes. Jadhav further submitted that as schools were willing to provide online classes for children of all age groups, the notification was discriminatory and hence should be set aside.



The state, through additional government pleader Bhupesh Samant, however, opposed the petition and said that the decision in the notification was based on scientific reasoning and also meant to safeguard children studying in Class 1 and 2 from being exposed to the harmful effects of computers or mobile phones, through which the online classes would be conducted, Samant said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Operation Lotus’ will not be successful in Maharashtra; backing BJP in 2014 was political ploy: Sharad Pawar
Jul 14, 2020 01:55 IST
300 fliers from Dubai claim they were made to wait at Mumbai airport for 10 hours
Jul 14, 2020 01:50 IST
Air Arabia gets notice for operating without consent without approval
Jul 14, 2020 01:46 IST
Maharashtra government appeals to citizens to file complaints about plasma sale
Jul 14, 2020 01:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.