Sections
Home / Mumbai News / ‘International fliers can undergo Covid test 15 days before departure date’

‘International fliers can undergo Covid test 15 days before departure date’

The national Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH) has written to civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri suggesting ways to ease travel...

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:50 IST

By Neha LM Tripathi,

The national Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH) has written to civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri suggesting ways to ease travel restrictions for inbound international passengers as a way to save the tourism industry.

In its letter sent on Tuesday, the federation, which represents 10 travel, tourism and hospitality organisations, stated that international passengers should undergo Covid-19 test 15 days prior to their departure date. It also suggested that passengers with no symptoms be allowed to continue their journey while those found with symptoms during screening by airport authorities be sent to 14-day quarantine.

The letter was also sent to Union health and home ministries.

Currently, all international passengers have to mandatorily undergo institutional quarantine for seven days and home quarantine in the following week.



The government on Thursday decided to extend the suspension on the scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India up to 11.59pm on August 31. However, the restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The letter read, “All passengers arriving in India do not want to be quarantined. You can make it mandatory that they take a Covid test in their respective countries 15 days before their departure to India and that they show the report while boarding and landing. On arrival, we should test every passenger and only those who are found positive should be quarantined and rest of the passengers should be allowed to go to their respective hotels or homes. All airports in India should follow the same procedure for both domestic and international passengers.”

The federation also suggested that the cost of Covid-19 test on arrival should be included in the air tickets.

Subhash Goyal, secretary of FAITH, said, “Travel industry will never be able to recover until the current mandatory quarantine rules are worked upon.”

The federation’s suggestion assumes importance in light of the findings of a survey by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a trade association of the world’s airlines since 1945, conducted in mid-March and early June. The study revealed that as many as 83% of the 4,700 respondents from 11 countries, including India and the US, said they wouldn’t travel by air if it involves a mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

A former DGCA official said, “Decisions on mandatory quarantine period is decided by the health ministry which is being followed by the all other relevant ministries. Hence, aviation ministry has no role in deciding quarantine period.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chandigarh received heaviest rain since 2013
Aug 01, 2020 00:39 IST
20% water cut across Mumbai from August 5, says civic body
Aug 01, 2020 00:36 IST
86 labourers at Majiwada construction site test positive
Aug 01, 2020 00:35 IST
Chandigarh: Only ‘bada khana’ for Burail jail inmates on Eid, Raksha Bandhan
Aug 01, 2020 00:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.