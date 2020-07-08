Introduce new grading pattern only for first-year students this year: MU to Mithibai College

Months after protesting against the management’s decision to introduce a new grading pattern for all students, the University of Mumbai (MU) on Monday directed Vile Parle’s Mithibai College to implement the system progressively, starting with only first-year students this year.

MU’s board of examination (BoE), in a letter to the college principal, questioned the institute’s decision to implement the new grading pattern for all the classes, instead of implementing it phase-wise, starting from the fresh batch of students. It further stated that the institute will have to refrain from implementing the new grading pattern to all batches, except their first-year batch.

“In response to the reply sent by you to the vice-chancellor of MU, I bring to your notice that any change/modification/revision to grading system has to be implemented only with effect from first year and must not be implemented for students who have already cleared the previous year on the basis of an earlier grading system,” said a letter signed by BoE director, Vinod Patil.

He further added that this rule is followed by the university as well as all affiliated colleges, including autonomous institutes.

Despite repeated attempts, Mithibai College principal Rajpal Hande and Asoke Basak, chief executive officer of the Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) (the trust which runs the college), were unavailable for comments.

HT previously reported that for over four months undergraduate students of Mithibai College protested against the introduction of the new grading system. In February, hundreds of students staged a silent protest on campus after receiving the results of the previous semester. Many, especially final-year students, pointed out that their scores fell drastically in the previous semester after the college introduced a 10-point grading system, instead of the seven-point system followed by MU.

“This new system, which was introduced after the college got autonomy, is affecting our scores. We requested the management to introduce the new system in the first semester and not in the middle of the academic year, and we were assured that the academic council will look into it,” said a student.

However, despite repeated assurances to students that the decision will be reviewed, the college, two weeks ago, announced the results of second-year students based on the new grading pattern.

“We are in a single, integrated three-year course and so the administration can’t introduce new grading patterns without our consent. Changes to the grading system left most students with lower grades as compared to previous semesters and that is unacceptable, especially because it’s not our fault,” said another student, who did not wished to be named.