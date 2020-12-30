Irregularities in admissions: Bombay HC orders state board to cancel affiliation of Nagpur junior college

HC has also granted liberty to the petitioner students to sue the college for compensation on account of the loss of their two academic years. (HT FILE)

Taking a stern view of irregularities in college admissions, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court (HC) recently directed the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) to initiate the process for cancellation of affiliation and recognition of a junior college in Nagpur for admitting two ineligible students to its science stream.

The division bench of justice Sunil Shukre and justice Avinash Gharote was hearing a petition filed by students Aditya Bhoyar and Abhishek Gayki of Saraswat Junior College of Science and Commerce at Saoner in Nagpur district.

The petitioners had moved HC after the results of their higher secondary certificate (HSC) examination were withheld by the board as they were not eligible for admission to the science stream.

The petitioners had sought a direction to the board to declare their HSC results, claiming that they were being punished for no fault of their own. They pointed out that they were earlier denied admissions to the science stream, for having secured only 33℅ marks in science in the SSC exam, and had to take admission in the commerce stream instead. Later, they applied for a change to the science stream, and the college granted their request. They went on to appear for the HSC examination this year.

The board responded to the petition, pointing out that their admission to the science stream had already been cancelled on July 24, 2020, and therefore, there was no question of declaration of their HSC results.

HC accepted the board’s contention that from the very beginning, admission of the petitioners to the science stream was in clear violation of the eligibility criteria, and on this ground, refused to interfere with the cancellation of their admission.

The bench opined that the petitioners were also expected to read the instructions carefully before seeking admission and since they have not done this exercise, “at least part of the fault would also be lying at their doorsteps”.

HC, however, held the junior college responsible for the loss of two precious academic years of the petitioners. The judges said the junior college is presumed to be aware of the eligibility criteria and therefore, ought not to have entertained the application for change of stream when the petitioners did not qualify for it.

“In such a case, the larger share of fault would have to be owned by respondent No 4 (college) and respondent No 4 would also be required to be made accountable for the same,” said HC. “If this is not done, such activities, undesirable and unethical as they are, would continue,” the court added and directed the board to initiate action for cancellation of affiliation and recognition of the junior college.

HC has also granted liberty to the petitioner students to sue the college for compensation on account of the loss of their two academic years.