Is Arthur Road prison affected by Covid-19: Bombay HC asks state

The Bombay high court on Tuesday sought to know from the state government if there was any Covid-19 infection in Arthur Road jail in the city.

Justice Bharati Dangre directed public prosecutor Deepak Thakare to “make a statement about the situation with regards to Covid-19 prevailing in Arthur Road jail.”

The directive came on a plea filed by Hemant Bhatt, an accused in Rs 13,500 crore fraud at the Punjab National Bank, seeking interim bail in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was pointed out on his behalf that “the applicant is 66-year-old and a chronic heart patient who has undergone by-pass surgery and diagnosed with coronary artery disease and is also suffering from hypertension.”

He had sought interim bail in view of the Supreme Court’s directives to states and Union territories to decongest prisons in view of coronavirus.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) counsel Hiten Venegaonkar opposed the plea stating that pursuant to the directives of the apex court, the high power committee constituted by the state government is empowered only to deal with prisoners who are charged with an offence punishable with not more than 7 years imprisonment and Bhatt’s case was not covered under the apex court directives.

Justice Dangre, however, noted that apprehension was expressed by the inmate because of his peculiar health condition and the health crisis being faced by the world, and directed the public prosecutor to make the statement on May 8, when the plea will come up for further hearing.