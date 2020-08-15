Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Is Parth Pawar still unhappy?

Is Parth Pawar still unhappy?

Nationalist Congress party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth is apparently sulking after senior Pawar publicly...

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 00:16 IST

By Faisal Malik,

Nationalist Congress party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth is apparently sulking after senior Pawar publicly ticked him off for deviating from party line on the issues such as actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case probe and Ayodhya temple construction.

Pawar had called him “immature” and had said he doesn’t give a damn about what the latter says, over demand for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Rajput case. A day after Pawar’s public rebuke, Parth went to Silver Oak, Pawar’s residence in south Mumbai, where he had over two-hour discussion with his aunt Supriya Sule, also daughter of the NCP chief, but could not meet the NCP chief, said insiders. He is reportedly upset with public rebuke by his grandfather (Sharad Pawar). There are speculations that he may quit the party. Both Ajit and Parth have maintained complete silence on the issue. This also suggests that Pawar continues to be miffed with his grand-nephew over his out of turn statements on policy matters.

On Friday, Parth reached Pune and is likely to meet his paternal uncle Shrinivas Pawar and aunt Vijaya Patil, it is said. Ajit is also in Pune where he held a review meeting on the pandemic on Friday.

Ajit is the son of Pawar’s elder brother Anandrao Pawar and was brought into politics by his uncle (Sharad Pawar). “Pawar saheb has the authority as he (Parth) is a party worker. We don’t give political advice, for that we have a national leader (Sharad Pawar) in the family and we are proud of him. We also have Ajit dada (Ajit Pawar) who is his (Parth) father. He (Parth) may have got hurt and may come to discuss, but we will speak only on personal issues,” Vijaya told a Marathi news channel on Friday.



There was a rift in the family in the past too over Parth contesting the general elections. Eventually, Parth lost the polls to the sitting Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne.

Soon after the Lok Sabha elections, Pawar was seen promoting his other grand-nephew, Rohit, who is the son of his other nephew, Rajendra. With Pawar’s encouragement, Rohit successfully contested the Assembly elections from Karjat-Jamkhed constituency in Ahmednagar district.

On Friday, Rohit said it was a family matter. “It is a family matter and saheb (Sharad Pawar) has already spoken on this,” he said in Ahmednagar. He added that the BJP is doing politics over giving justice to the late actor.

NCP MP and senior leader Sunil Tatkare said: “No one is upset. Ajit dada is in Pune and holding meetings. Everyone is busy working.” He met the NCP chief with social justice minister Dhananjay Munde at YB Chavan Centre on Friday noon.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Independence Day special: Freedom in the Covid-19 times...
Aug 15, 2020 01:21 IST
PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on 74th Independence Day
Aug 15, 2020 01:18 IST
Immigration fraud: Two booked for duping Sonepat man
Aug 15, 2020 01:09 IST
Welfare of farmers and poor is top priority of government: Dushyant
Aug 15, 2020 01:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.