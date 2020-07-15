ISC results: Cut-off for the top 20 percentile up to 90.2% from last year’s 89.4%

The number of top scorers in the Indian School Certificate (ISC) remained high this year, with 20% of the students who took the exam scoring 90.2% or above.

As per the data shared by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCSE) the cut-off for the top 20 percentile rose from 89.4% in 2019 to 90.2% this year. The board announced the percentile cut offs on Tuesday morning for students who qualified for the joint entrance exam (JEE) advanced exams scheduled to be held in September. Students who wish to appear for JEE need to score 75% in their board exams or fall in the top 20% percentile of their respective boards to qualify for a seat at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

While the cut-off for students from the general category is set at 90.2% for the entrance exam, it is 88% for students from the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. Students from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and the Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories will qualify for the exam if they have secured 86.4% and 79%, respectively.

Around 86,000 students appeared for the ISC exams this year of which nearly 17,000 students scored above 90%.

“This year, the results have been really good, especially owing to the fact that students were marked on the basis of their internal marks for the papers that were cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The number of top scorers was bound to go up,” said the principal of a suburban school.

Meanwhile, the board decided to reduce the syllabus for Class 6-8 by 20% for English and Hindi, and by 40% for Sciences, Mathematics, Computer Science and Social Studies.