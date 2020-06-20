J Dey murder convict Satish Kalia denied interim bail

Sections
Updated: Jun 20, 2020 00:33 IST

By Charul Shah,

The special MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) court has refused to grant interim bail to Rohit Thangappan Joseph alias Satish Kalia, the sharp shooter of Chhota Rajan’s gang, who is convicted for shooting journalist J Dey. The court has, however, asked prison authorities to provide him proper diet and medicines to improve his immune system.

Kalia, who is presently lodged in Arthur Road jail, submitted through his lawyers, Santosh Deshpande and Nitin Kamble, that he is suspected to have contracted the virus. The lawyers added that he is undergoing treatment and the report for his swab test is pending. Citing that more than 100 prisoners have tested positive for Covid-19 in the jail, Kalia’s lawyers pleaded that in case he tests positive, after due treatment he be released on temporary for three months or till the end of the pandemic.

The accused is currently facing trial in connection with firing at bookie-turned-developer Ajay Gosalia alias Ganda in 2013 outside Infinity Mall in Malad (West).

The court, however, rejected the plea observing that the high-power committee has excluded accused booked under MCOCA from the categories of prisoners who can be granted interim bail.



