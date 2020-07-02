‘Jan-May saw drop in farmer suicides’

The first five months of 2020 have seen a drop in farmer suicides compared to the corresponding period in 2019 and 2018, according to state data.

From January to May, 826 farmers died by suicide, with the lowest number in the past five years recorded in April (102). The first three months of 2020 saw 198, 201, 168 suicides, while in May, 157 farmers ended their lives. In 2018 and 2019, the first five months of the calendar year recorded 1,117 and 1,085 suicides, respectively. A total of 2,761 and 2,808 farmer suicides were reported in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

A majority of suicides (437) in these five months were reported in 11 districts of Vidarbha, followed by Marathwada (273). Western and northern Maharashtra reported 12 and 104 cases till May 31. The state government released the suicide data after a gap of three months due to Covid-19 lockdown. The figures are compiled by the state’s relief and rehabilitation department which gives compensation to kin of farmers if they commit suicide due to indebtedness.

Farm experts and government officials cite various reasons for the drop. Loan waiver, which is expected to benefit more than 30 lakh farmers, was announced in the last week of December. The following months reported fewer suicides, after November and December reported 308 and 242 suicides, respectively, an official from the relief and rehabilitation department said.

After the beginning of disbursement in the last week of February, the state disbursed ₹12,000 crore in loan accounts of 19 lakh farmers. The scheme has been temporarily suspended due to pandemic, although 11.12 lakh more farmers are eligible for loan waiver worth ₹8,100 crore.

Farm activist Vijay Jawandhia cited multiple reasons for the drop in suicide cases. “Amid the greater challenge of the global pandemic, the farmers must have found psychological solace that their crisis is comparatively insignificant. Another reason may have been the announcement of the loan waiver which is expected to be more than ₹20,000 crore. Many farmers are yet to get the waiver, but they must have gotten this mental relief that they are eligible for it. Another reason is the better prices farmers got for cotton and other agriculture produce last year. Against the minimum support price of ₹5,450 a quintal, the market price had gone up by around ₹1000 a quintal,” he said.

Jawandhia however added that the number of suicides should not be linked with their plight as challenges before them haven’t reduced.

Agriculture minister Dadaji Bhuse said, “The drop in suicides is a very pleasant thing, but I would not like to take credit for it immediately. We have been doing everything possible for farmers since we came to power, be it loan waiver or crop loans and quick action against those selling faulty seeds.”