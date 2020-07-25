Jaya Bachchan files complaint against loud biker

Sections
Updated: Jul 25, 2020 00:11 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan called the police control room on Thursday night to complain about a biker riding his bike, possibly without a silencer, leading to noise pollution, in the vicinity of the Bachchan family bungalow Jalsa in Juhu.

Following Bachchan’s complaint, Juhu police started a search for the rider. Senior officers said they have identified the rider from the footage.

An officer from Juhu police station said, “On Thursday night between 11.30pm and 12am, Bachchan contacted police control room on its helpline 100 and informed about a rider who was flouting noise rules. After this, the control room alerted Juhu police station. However, by the time police reached the spot, the motorcyclist was not to be found.”

According to police, night police teams have been alerted and have been asked to keep a keen eye on such bikers and take action against them. Meanwhile, following the complaint made by Bachchan police scanned CCTV camera footages of nearby areas and identified the bike number.



Pandharinath Wavhal, senior inspector from Juhu police station, said, “We are looking for the rider.”

“Last night, we also received complaints from residents from the same neighbourhood,” said another officer from Juhu police station.

