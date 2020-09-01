Sections
Home / Mumbai News / JEE, NEET aspirants in Mumbai Metropolitan Region allowed to travel by local trains to reach exam centres

JEE, NEET aspirants in Mumbai Metropolitan Region allowed to travel by local trains to reach exam centres

Students who will appear for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this month will be allowed to travel by local trains. Parents or...

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 01:17 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

Students who will appear for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this month will be allowed to travel by local trains. Parents or guardians of the students will also be allowed to accompany them on locals.

The aspirants will have to carry their admit cards, as the railway authorities will check them at the entrance of the stations.

The Central Railway and Western Railway will also open additional booking counters at the railway stations to facilitate ticket bookings for students.

On Monday night, the Central Railway issued a statement on the permission for train travel granted to JEE, NEET aspirants.



“Candidates who are appearing for JEET and NEET, that will be conducted in September are permitted to travel by special suburban services of the Mumbai suburban network of Central and Western Railways. Except for essential services staff and aspirants and their companions, others are requested not to rush to the stations. It is also requested that travellers follow medical and social protocols as mandated for Covid-19,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pranab da, Bharat’s bipartisan Ratna
Sep 01, 2020 01:40 IST
Tributes pour in from across political spectrum for a colossus of public life
Sep 01, 2020 02:20 IST
Indian economy sees a record fall
Sep 01, 2020 02:08 IST
Had Pranabda become PM in 2012, things would have been different: Rajamony
Sep 01, 2020 00:31 IST

latest news

37 labourers test positive for Covid-19 at construction site in Thane’s Teen Haath Naka
Sep 01, 2020 02:35 IST
Tributes pour in from across political spectrum for a colossus of public life
Sep 01, 2020 02:20 IST
Thane city to utilise bike ambulances for Covid-19 antigen testing
Sep 01, 2020 02:17 IST
2 Covid centres with 500 beds to be set up at Bhiwandi near Mumbai
Sep 01, 2020 02:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.