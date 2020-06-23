Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Jio TV, Sahyadri channel for online classes

Jio TV, Sahyadri channel for online classes

The state government plans to use Jio TV and Sahyadri channel to impart online lectures to students from Class 1 to 12 amid the pandemic. The online teaching will begin in all...

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 01:11 IST

By Surendra P Gangan,

The state government plans to use Jio TV and Sahyadri channel to impart online lectures to students from Class 1 to 12 amid the pandemic. The online teaching will begin in all state schools, aided as well as unaided, from the first week of July, using television channels, radio and other online platforms, including Google Meet, the state education department said in a meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.

Thackeray reviewed the status of online teaching and asked the department to begin these modules soon and ensure hassle-free connectivity. He was given a presentation on classes conducted using Google Meet. He has directed to take all the stakeholders into confidence before rolling out online education. This would be in addition to opening of the schools from July 1 for Classes 9, 10 and 12 in remote areas where the spread of Covid-19 is less. CM Thackeray directed the department to check the compatibility of online teaching on all electronic platforms. “The platforms should be technically foolproof with capability to resolve technical glitches immediately,” he said.

“We will finalise the telecast of recorded lectures through these channels in the next four-five days. Sahyadri is charging us ₹5,000 an hour with an offer of free hours equal to the number of paid ones. Jio has dedicated two separate channels for Class 10 and 12 and has a provision of five separate channels for students from Class 1 to 12. Similarly, radio channels, too, are being engaged for online lectures, besides the use of Google Meet platform, where 250 students can join at a time,” said an official from the school education department.

Shakuntala Kale, chairman, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, said the HSC and SSC results will be announced by mid-July and end of July, respectively.



At least 54% of Maharashtra households have smart phones required to conduct online classes, while 80% have television sets and 10% have radio sets. “We are covering almost all households with one or medium or the other, covering all 1.08 lakh schools in the state. The schools that are opening from July 1 are mostly private schools, including aided ones. Most of the areas with low Internet connectivity or no television are areas with minimum spread of the virus and the schools can open there,” the official said.

The department told the CM that the Maharashtra State Council of Education Training and Research has started training teachers to conduct the classes online, at its Pune studios.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

State, Centre asked to clarify stand on ICSE and ISC exams
Jun 23, 2020 01:08 IST
BMC set to increase bed capacity to 1 lakh
Jun 23, 2020 01:06 IST
Covid-19 patients to be allotted beds at private hospitals first, says BMC
Jun 23, 2020 01:02 IST
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2020 date: Class 10th, 12th results likely in July, says official
Jun 23, 2020 00:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.