Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Juhu developer murder: Crime branch arrests third accused

Juhu developer murder: Crime branch arrests third accused

The Mumbai Police’s crime branch on Friday arrested Wasim Pashakar Khan alias Munna Khan, 38, the third accused in connection with the murder of 55-year-old Juhu real estate...

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 23:40 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

The Mumbai Police’s crime branch on Friday arrested Wasim Pashakar Khan alias Munna Khan, 38, the third accused in connection with the murder of 55-year-old Juhu real estate developer and chairman of Al Sofi Group Abdul Munaf Shaikh. According to police, Wasim had provided his bike to conduct recce and helped the other accused.

Earlier, two others — Abdul Rehman Abdul Latif Shaikh alias Sonu, 30, and Nadeem Naushad Shaikh, 29 — were arrested in the case. As per Nadeem’s statement, Sonu had hired him and planned the murder, said a crime branch officer.

Initial reports suggested that Sonu had given a contract of ₹5 lakh to Nadeem to carry out the murder. Investigations later revealed that the plot was being hatched since a long time, said sources in crime branch.

Nadeem met Sonu few months ago through a common friend and as he was looking for a job, Sonu introduced him to Wasim who hired Nadeem as an office boy for a salary of ₹12,000 per month, said the officer.



Wasim had also given his bike to Nadeem to conduct recce before the murder. Police are conducting inquiry to find out if Wasim only helped financially or was involved in planning the murder, the officer added.

Investigation has also revealed that Sonu had given a similar contract of ₹2 lakh to one Ankit Trikha alias Ankit Punjabi in October 2019. Trikha had followed the developer for around 10 days and had tried to attack him but had to back off as there were a lot of people nearby.

Trikha then changed his mind and contacted Anwar Mullah, who lived in the same vicinity as the developer, and told him about the contract, said sources.

“Mullah then took Trikha to meet Abdul Munaf Shaikh. When Ankit narrated the story to Shaikh, he recorded the conversation and approached DN Nagar police station,” said a police officer.

DN Nagar police officers, however, did not register an offence but had questioned Sonu and Trikha. The murder was the result of a fall-out over six-acre slum land where Abdul Munaf Shaikh was to start an SRA project.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Robbery accused shoots self dead, 2 accomplices held in Fatehabad
Aug 22, 2020 00:51 IST
Illegal road tax collection on Haryana borders: Transport minister orders probe
Aug 22, 2020 00:50 IST
51 eco-friendly Ganesh idols gifted to devotees facing financial woes in Mumbai
Aug 22, 2020 00:47 IST
Parents protest outside Ludhiana school over fee payment
Aug 22, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.