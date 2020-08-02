Juhu murder: Police arrest two after 24-year-old succumbs to injuries

Sections
Updated: Aug 02, 2020 23:22 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Juhu police on Sunday evening arrested two accused for killing a 24-year-old on Sunday (August 2) morning by stabbing him with a knife. This incident occurred at 2am.

According to the police, the arrested accused is identified as Shiva Devendra, 20 and Khalid Shaikh, 25 both are the resident of Lohia Nagar, Vile Parle.

Pandharinath Wavhal senior inspector from Juhu police station said, “The victim Ganesh Devendra, 24, is a resident of Nehru Nagar, Juhu. Shiva and Ganesh were friends and they together attended a birthday party in Kandivli. Ganesh in an inebriated state abused Shiva due to which an argument broke out between them.”

An officer from Juhu police said, “Shiva then left the party and asked his friend Shaikh to accompany him in taking revenge. Both waited for Shiva near Mithibai College. At around 2am, when Ganesh arrived, they accosted him and stabbed him in his stomach multiple times and fled away.”



According to the police, locals informed them about the incident and rushed him to Cooper Hospital, after which he was shifted to KEM Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

API Harish Biradar of Juhu police station asked to investigate the case who scanned the CCTV camera of nearby area and activated his informers. “He then received information of accused location and laid a trap near Vileparle station from where our team arrested both accused,” Wavhal added more.

“A case under section 302 and 34 of Indian Penal Code has been registered against accused and investigation is on,” Wavhal said.

Police sources revealed there is one robbery case registered against Ganesh (deceased) at Juhu police station and two cases of assault registered against Khalid (accused) at Santacruz police station, however Shiva has no crime history.

