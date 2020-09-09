Jumbo Covid-19 hospitals made to benefit private contractors, alleges Devendra Fadnavis

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis slammed the state government for allegedly failing to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic during a discussion on supplementary demands of ₹29,084 crore in the state assembly on Tuesday.

Fadnavis alleged that jumbo facilities created by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to treat Covid-19 patients were, in reality, a bid to benefit private contractors and there had been massive corruption in the procurement of several health infrastructures from body bags to masks.

He also claimed that only 9,000 patients had so far received treatment under the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MPJAY), a free health insurance scheme run by the state, and fewer tests were conducted to reflect lower number of Covid cases.

“With over 27,000 casualties, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Covid deaths across the country apart from having the highest number of total cases as well as active cases. Looking at the conditions, it appears that the jumbo hospitals are developed to benefit some contractors. Patients there don’t get facilities and proper treatment. Jumbo hospitals have become death depots,” said Fadnavis.

State health minister Rajesh Tope, however, refuted the charges and said that the government is working with complete transparency and honesty. He said that only 18% of the total cases that were admitted to private hospitals had paid treatment charges while the rest got free treatment. He also assured that the state will take strict action if any specific case of corruption is brought to their notice.