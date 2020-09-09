Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Jumbo Covid-19 hospitals made to benefit private contractors, alleges Devendra Fadnavis

Jumbo Covid-19 hospitals made to benefit private contractors, alleges Devendra Fadnavis

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis slammed the state government for allegedly failing to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic during a discussion on...

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 01:25 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis slammed the state government for allegedly failing to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic during a discussion on supplementary demands of ₹29,084 crore in the state assembly on Tuesday.

Fadnavis alleged that jumbo facilities created by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to treat Covid-19 patients were, in reality, a bid to benefit private contractors and there had been massive corruption in the procurement of several health infrastructures from body bags to masks.

He also claimed that only 9,000 patients had so far received treatment under the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MPJAY), a free health insurance scheme run by the state, and fewer tests were conducted to reflect lower number of Covid cases.

“With over 27,000 casualties, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Covid deaths across the country apart from having the highest number of total cases as well as active cases. Looking at the conditions, it appears that the jumbo hospitals are developed to benefit some contractors. Patients there don’t get facilities and proper treatment. Jumbo hospitals have become death depots,” said Fadnavis.



State health minister Rajesh Tope, however, refuted the charges and said that the government is working with complete transparency and honesty. He said that only 18% of the total cases that were admitted to private hospitals had paid treatment charges while the rest got free treatment. He also assured that the state will take strict action if any specific case of corruption is brought to their notice.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sushant Singh case: NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty, bail plea rejected
Sep 09, 2020 00:54 IST
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Sep 08, 2020 21:01 IST
Delhi scales new testing high with more than 45k Covid-19 samples
Sep 09, 2020 00:59 IST
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Sep 08, 2020 21:47 IST

latest news

Delhiwale: No time for spicy golgappas
Sep 09, 2020 01:57 IST
Daisy Shah: Reading a dark story doesn’t mean can’t have light conversation
Sep 09, 2020 01:51 IST
Elgar Parishad case: NIA arrests 3rd member of Kabir Kala Manch
Sep 09, 2020 01:33 IST
BMC distributes worksheets to Mumbai students facing internet connectivity issues
Sep 09, 2020 01:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.