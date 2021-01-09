Kalyan-Dombivli civic body work satisfactory, but need more space: WHO representative

Sections
The KDMC conducted a dry run at the two health posts – at Kolsewadi in Kalyan (E) and another at Patkar in Dombivli (E)

Updated: Jan 09, 2021, 00:25 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

Medical staff at the Kalyan vaccination centre. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) staff, who observed the dry run for Covid-19 vaccination by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Friday, claimed that though the entire set up and process was satisfactory, the civic body has to identify larger spaces for the actual vaccination process soon so that they are ready for it when the vaccine are out.

“Only one suggestion we gave was to find out a large space for the actual vaccination programme, and the civic body has assured to finalise the same,” said the WHO representative requesting anonymity.

“The entire process was smooth. The immunisation was done in five minutes by the staff who were confident enough. The dry run has helped to learn where we need improvement,” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

The KDMC conducted a dry run at the two health posts – at Kolsewadi in Kalyan (E) and another at Patkar in Dombivli (E). The civic body will now identify larger spaces for the actual vaccination. A time slot will be given to the beneficiaries through SMS to avoid confusion and wastage of time.

“We will have more people to do the job . At least three to four teams from each health post will be designated for the vaccination work. Since there is a waiting period of 30 minutes, we need to manage that well to avoid crowding. A larger space will make it easy,” said Panpatil.

