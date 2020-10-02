Kalyan to get rehab centre for treatment after Covid recovery

For most symptomatic Covid-19 patients, getting discharged from a hospital is merely half the battle won. The real challenge lies in the post-infection relief and rehabilitation. To assist in this, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will soon start post-Covid rehabilitation facilities.

This will be a voluntary day-care service for patients who are facing breathing problems post Covid treatment. The civic body has tied up with Indian Medical Association’s Kalyan chapter for this initiative. It will initially have one centre in Kalyan, and depending on the response, will start more such centres.

A similar Covid rehab centre is set up in Hyderabad. Pune will also get a rehab centre by next week.

A 38-year-old working professional from Khadakpada in Kalyan recovered from Covid about 20 days ago. He is still experiencing breathing difficulty. “I was in ICU for almost a fortnight although my Covid tests were negative. I was under observation for another five days after which I was discharged. I do not have any other problems but if I go about my daily tasks, I experience breathlessness. I called a pulmonary specialist, who suggested certain breathing exercises. I am feeling better now,” he said.

He said that a Covid rehab centre might help patients in a big way.

Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC, said, “There are many patients who have breathing troubles even after recovering from Covid. Through our rehabilitation facility, physiotherapists will guide them with breathing exercises. They will also be provided with various equipments within the centre to train and exercise.”

The initiative was put forth by the Indian Medical Association’s Kalyan chapter and will be implemented in co-ordination with the KDMC.

“Three weeks ago, there was a Covid positive patient who recovered. However, he still faced difficulty in breathing. He was in ICU for 21 days. His Covid reports were negative and had no other health issues, so as per protocol we had to discharge him. He could avail the portable oxygen cylinder to ease his breathing at home. However, such patients also need pulmonary physiotherapy, which is not known to many. Hence, we doctors at IMA put forth the idea to the civic body to come up with a post-Covid care facility where such provisions can be made for the patients,” said Dr Prashant Patil, Secretary, IMA, Kalyan.

As of now, the civic body has finalised Mahajanwadi hall, near Sahajanand Chowk in Kalyan for the post-Covid care facility. This will start from the coming week and as per response from the people, the centres will be increased in different parts of the twin cities of Kalyan and Dombivli. This is a voluntary provision for those who are facing breathing problems post-Covid treatment. The hour-long session will cost Rs 100 for the patients. Around eight pulmonary physiotherapists from IMA Kalyan are supporting this initiative.

Dr Manisha Lal, physiotherapist (cardio-pulmonary), said, “Often patients post 18 years of age develop fibrosis in the lungs due to low oxygen levels during Covid treatment. Such patients require physiotherapy to get their lungs to normalcy, we plan to provide them two sessions of a basic breathing course after around 17 days of getting discharged.

“They can continue with the basic course at home for the next 15 days. We shall teach them the advanced course depending on the progress of their lungs, the advanced course includes exercises that are done along with the daily routine as well. These can then be continued at home by the patients. If they face any other problems they can come forward anytime to the facility and we shall guide them.”

The hall in Kalyan currently finalised for the facility consists of a seating capacity of 40 to 50 people. They will have a standby ambulance and oxygen supplies available in case of any emergency. This will be a day-care facility where patients can visit as per the appointment. Apart from providing the basic and advanced breathing exercises, the doctors will also continuously monitor the health and progress of the patients.

“It is essential to rehabilitate the lungs as well. We have also made provision for a spirometer. Those interested can purchase them for exercising at home. This is a transparent tube that helps understand the volume of air inhaled and exhaled by the lungs. This will also be available at the centre for exercise,” said Dr Manali Jain, physiotherapist.

“We shall create awareness regarding this facility among the people as well. This will help us in understanding if we need to have more such centres in the city,” said Dr Panpatil.