Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Kandivli man loses ₹1 lakh in debit card cloning fraud

Kandivli man loses ₹1 lakh in debit card cloning fraud

A 27-year-old LIC officer lost ₹1 lakh to a card cloning fraud just five days after he withdrew ₹4,000 using his ATM card in Kandivli (W).The local Charkop police have received several complaints...

Updated: May 10, 2020 20:48 IST

By Jayprakash S Naidu,

A 27-year-old LIC officer lost ₹1 lakh to a card cloning fraud just five days after he withdrew ₹4,000 using his ATM card in Kandivli (W).

The local Charkop police have received several complaints of card cloning and are probing the matter further.

According to Charkop police, the complainant is a resident of Kandivli (W) and on May 2 he used his debit card at his private bank’s ATM kiosk in Charkop market. On May 7, the fraudster in ten transactions withdrew ₹1 lakh from his bank account using a cloned debit card.

“I went to Charkop police station and saw several people lined up complaining about the same problem. One of the victims also made a video of the micro camera and skimmer attached in the ATM in Charkop market. He has handed it over to Charkop police.”



Vitthal Shinde, senior police inspector of Charkop police officer confirmed that an FIR has been registered and multiple complaints regarding the cloning of cards have been filed.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins tomorrow
May 10, 2020 21:17 IST
Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed after Congress withdraws nominee
May 10, 2020 20:39 IST
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
May 10, 2020 12:23 IST
India needs ‘whole-of-govt approach’ for ‘strategic uncertainties’: Army Chief
May 10, 2020 17:05 IST

latest news

TN government to allow post-production of films and TV shows
May 10, 2020 21:15 IST
Resume courier service, provide financial assistance: officials
May 10, 2020 21:12 IST
Online platforms see unprecedented surge in demand
May 10, 2020 21:08 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases and all the latest news
May 10, 2020 21:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.