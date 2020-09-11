Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Kangana Ranaut asks Sonia Gandhi to tell MVA govt to uphold constitutional values

Kangana Ranaut asks Sonia Gandhi to tell MVA govt to uphold constitutional values

In a series of tweets Kangana Ranaut also appealed to Sonia Gandhi to intervene as she alleged that the Shiv Sena-led government is harassing women and has made ‘a total mockery of law and order.’

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 14:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut visted her Pali hill office at Bandra in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi to take note of the ‘harsh treatment’ being meted out to her by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, in which Congress is a coalition partner.

In a series of tweets Kangana Ranaut also appealed to Sonia Gandhi to intervene as she alleged that the Shiv Sena-led government is harassing women and has made ‘a total mockery of law and order.’ She also said that history will judge her for her ‘silence and indifference.’

She wrote, “Dear respected honourable president Sonia Gandhi ji being a woman aren’t you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra? Can you not request your Government to uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar?”

In another tweet, she further added,“You have grown up in the west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order. I hope you will intervene.”



The 33-year-old actor has been at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government after the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation razed alterations made to her bungalow in Bandra. She levelled allegations of misuse of power against the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in a video posted on Twitter.

She came to Mumbai on Thursday after being granted a Y+ security cover and met union minister Ramdas Athawale who said that the Maharashtra government had a role to play in the demolition drive.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
Sep 11, 2020 14:48 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Court rejects bail plea of Rhea, Showik and four others
Sep 11, 2020 13:27 IST
Extreme rains lead to more rural farmer suicides than droughts: Study
Sep 11, 2020 13:34 IST
Pak needs to take irreversible action against terror groups: Indo-US joint statement
Sep 11, 2020 13:07 IST

latest news

Kate Winslet regrets working with Woody Allen, Roman Polanski
Sep 11, 2020 15:11 IST
Ankita Lokhande’s boyfriend Vicky backs her in fight with Shibani Dandekar
Sep 11, 2020 15:11 IST
Abhishek Bachchan asks all to wear masks: Don’t take this virus lightly’
Sep 11, 2020 15:04 IST
Digital boom is neither good or bad; rather natural: Mouni Roy
Sep 11, 2020 14:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.