Kangana Ranaut, sister booked for sedition

The Bandra police on Saturday filed a first information report (FIR) against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly promoting enmity between different communities and other charges, including sedition, a day after the Bandra metropolitan magistrate court issued an order for the same.

Acting on a complaint lodged by a casting director, Munawarali aka Sahil Sayyed, metropolitan magistrate Jaydeo Ghule on Friday issued an order, directing Bandra police to initiate criminal action against the two after observing prima facie “cognisable offence” has been committed by the accused. Sayyed, in his complaint, said Ranaut’s actions “created a bad image of Bollywood in the minds of people and even created a communal divide and rift between people of two communities.” His complaint added that Kangana has been “maliciously bringing religion in all her tweets”. The casting director further alleged that Chandel, who also works as manager of the actor, has also tweeted highly objectionable messages, intended to create a communal rift.

The actor tweeted, “Who all are fasting on Navratris?...meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon #Navratri.”

Rizwan Siddiquee, Ranaut’s lawyer, said, “The order passed by the learned magistrate shall be legally dealt with on ‘merits’ as per procedure of law. Right of speech and expression should not be construed as promoting communal disharmony. Having personally known Kangana I can firmly say that she is not against any religion.”

In his complaint, Sayyed also alleged that since the past couple of months, Ranaut has, through her tweets and interviews, continuously defamed the Hindi film industry by portraying Bollywood as a hub of nepotism, favouritism, drug addicts, communally biased people and murderers.

It added that Sayyed had lodged a written complaint to the senior inspector of police at Bandra police station, but he did not take cognisance of his complaint. Similar was the fate of representations made to higher-ups in the police department, compelling the casting director to approach the magistrate court.

The complaint also referred to Ranaut’s tweet where she referred to Mumbai as “POK” (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) and which led to her public spat with the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

The sisters were booked under sections 124(A) (sedition- to bring or attempt to bring into hatred or contempt, or excite or attempt to excite disaffection towards the government established by law in India, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise), 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion, race, place of birth, language etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295(A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class, by insulting it’s religion or religious beliefs) along with section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).