Kangana Ranaut, sister seek time till November 15 to appear before Mumbai Police

Kangana Ranaut, sister seek time till November 15 to appear before Mumbai Police

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have sought time till November 15 to appear before the Mumbai Police in connection with the sedition case registered...

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 23:24 IST

By Suraj Ojha

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have sought time till November 15 to appear before the Mumbai Police in connection with the sedition case registered at Bandra police station.

Rizwan Siddiqui, Ranaut and Chandel’s advocate, said, “After receiving the second notice, I have written to Mumbai Police stating that my clients will not be attending the police station on November 9 and 10 because of the wedding preparations and ongoing functions concerning their younger brother at their hometown.”

Ranaut and Chandel were summoned for the second time to record their statements at Bandra police station on November 9 and 10, respectively, in a case registered against them for sedition and allegedly promoting enmity between different communities. The police filed a first information report (FIR) on October 17 after Bandra metropolitan magistrate’s court issued an order for the same.

Munawar Ali aka Sahil, casting director, in his complaint had said that Ranaut’s actions “created a bad image of Bollywood in the minds of people and even created a communal divide and rift between people of two communities”. His complaint added that Ranaut has been “maliciously bringing religion in all her tweets”. Ali further alleged that Chandel, who works as Ranaut’s manager, has also tweeted objectionable messages intended to create a communal rift.

