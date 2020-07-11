Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Kanpur killing of cops: 2 aides of Vikas Dubey held in Thane

Kanpur killing of cops: 2 aides of Vikas Dubey held in Thane

The accused Arvind alias Guddan Trivedi and his driver Sonu Tiwari are wanted in connection with recent killing of eight police personnel in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 15:21 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Mumbai

Two absconding aides of gangster Vikas Dubey were arrested from Thane. (HT File)

Two absconding aides of slain gangster Vikas Dubey have been arrested by the ATS from Thane in Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

The accused Arvind alias Guddan Trivedi and his driver Sonu Tiwari are wanted in connection with recent killing of eight police personnel in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district and also in the 2001 murder of minister of state Santosh Shukla, he said.

A team of Juhu unit of Mumbai ATS arrested the duo from Kolshet in neighbouring Thane, he said.

