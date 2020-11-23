Sections
‘Karachi will be a part of India one day’: Fadnavis on Bandra sweet shop row

The BJP leader was responding to a question over the incident where Shiv Sena allegedly asked sweet shop owners in Bandra West to remove the word ‘Karachi’ from the names of their outlets.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 10:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“We believe in ‘Akhand Bharat’. We also believe that Karachi will be a part of India one day,” Fadnavis said. (ANI Twitter)

Former Maharashtra chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that his party believes in ‘akhand bharat’ and that Karachi will be a part of India one day.

He was responding to a question over the incident where a Shiv Sena leader allegedly asked Karachi Sweets shop owner in Bandra West to remove the word ‘Karachi’ from the names of their shop.

“We believe in ‘Akhand Bharat’. We also believe that Karachi will be a part of India one day,” Fadnavis said.

A video of Shiv Sena leader Nitin Madhukar Nandgaonkar asking Karachi Sweets shop owner to change the shop’s name recently went viral. “You have to do it, we’re giving you time. Change ‘Karachi’ to something in Marathi,” says Nitin Nandgaokar in the video, according to ANI.



 

After Nitin Nandgaokar’s visit, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut called the demand futile and clarified that changing the shop’s name is not the party’s official stance.

“Karachi bakery and karachi sweets have been in mumbai since last 60 years. They have nothing to do with Pakistan. It makes no sense to ask for changing their names now.Demand for changing their name is not shivsena’s official stance,” he tweeted.

