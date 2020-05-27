Sections
Home / Mumbai News / KDMC headquarters shut after doctor from health dept tests positive

KDMC headquarters shut after doctor from health dept tests positive

Four doctors and 15 employees who had worked with the doctor will be quarantined and tested

Updated: May 27, 2020 23:22 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

Workers spray disinfectant at KDMC headquarters in Kalyan on Wednesday, a day after a doctor of the health department tested positive for Covid-19 . (Rishikesh Choudhary/ HT)

A day after a 40-year-old doctor from health department of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) tested positive for Covid-19, the civic body headquarters in Kalyan (West) was shut on Wednesday for sanitisation.

KDMC officials said the headquarters will remain shut on Thursday too.

Four doctors and 15 employees who had worked with the doctor will be quarantined and tested.

On Wednesday, three deaths of Covid patients were reported in Kalyan-Dombivli, taking the death toll to 26. A total of 57 new cases were reported, taking the tally of positive cases to 882.



A 57-year-old man from Govindwadi in Kalyan (West) died in RR Covid hospital in Dombivli. A 75-year-old man died in a private hospital in Chembur on May 25; and a 73-year-old man died at Kalwa hospital on Wednesday.

The Kalyan Doctor’s Army, which has around 190 private doctors from Kalyan- Dombivli working with KDMC and handling Covid patients, said that only those doctors who have symptoms will be tested.

“Since many doctors are also getting infected, we have set a protocol of only testing those doctors who have symptoms,” said Prashant Patil, spokesperson of Kalyan Doctor’s Army.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ICMR puts Mumbai on list of cities to undergo blood surveillance to check exposure to virus
May 27, 2020 23:55 IST
Buried alive, new born rescued by locals in UP
May 27, 2020 23:54 IST
BMC hikes stipend of 300 PG doctors from ₹14K to ₹54K
May 27, 2020 23:53 IST
MVA puts up united front in Maha; Rahul assures support
May 27, 2020 23:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.