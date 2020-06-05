Sections
Home / Mumbai News / KEM Hospital withdraws controversial circular warning of penalty for ignoring Covid rules

KEM Hospital withdraws controversial circular warning of penalty for ignoring Covid rules

KEM Hospital in Parel has withdrawn a circular that required all medical interns who test positive for Covid-19 to submit a written explanation of the nature of exposure to the virus while treating...

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 00:19 IST

By Shreya Bhandary,

KEM Hospital in Parel has withdrawn a circular that required all medical interns who test positive for Covid-19 to submit a written explanation of the nature of exposure to the virus while treating patients.

The circular, issued on Thursday, stated that if an intern is found flouting safety precautions, that intern will be liable to repeat their internship. The same evening, Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean of KEM Hospital, confirmed that the circular had been withdrawn following widespread criticism from students and experts.

“In view of the increased number of interns getting quarantined due to exposure, the interns are hereby directed to submit a written explanation about the nature of exposure and reason for it,” read a circular authorised by Dr Gajanan Velhal, professor and head of the department of community medicine, Seth GS Medical College and KEM Hospital.

The statement further highlighted that based on the intern’s statement, if the authorities find negligence in following Covid-19 discipline, the concerned person will be liable to repeat his/her internship for the duration of the quarantine period.



Experts called the circular a move by the hospital authorities to wash their hands off all responsibility for the health and safety of their own. “Interns have just cleared their MBBS degree and are serving during a pandemic for the first time. Many are falling ill in the line of duty but here is a hospital that wants to blame its irresponsibility on the youngsters,” said a senior doctor.

Many also questioned the civic hospital’s role in providing safety for all their employees, including the Class IV employees.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man battling depression after son’s death commits suicide
Jun 05, 2020 00:33 IST
Wet PPE, N95 masks: Ambulance services struggle to cope with rain and humidity
Jun 05, 2020 00:30 IST
BKC Covid centre to resume functioning from Friday: BMC
Jun 05, 2020 00:28 IST
Garages, shops in Thane start opening
Jun 05, 2020 00:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.