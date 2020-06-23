Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Kin to get compensated if employee reported to work before getting infected: BEST

Kin to get compensated if employee reported to work before getting infected: BEST

The BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Tuesday made it clear that kin of its employees who died of Covid-19 would get compensation only if the deceased was...

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 20:45 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

The BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Tuesday made it clear that kin of its employees who died of Covid-19 would get compensation only if the deceased was working within 15 days of getting infected.

A compensation of ₹50 lakh along with a job in the organisation to their immediate relative is being provided by the organisation. The management has so far provided jobs to nine kin of BEST employees who died due to coronavirus.

Officials in BEST have stated the 15 days period is being done as families of employees who have not reported to work are wanting to claim compensation.

“There have been instances of families of employees approaching the management who have lost their lives but have not reported on duty since the lifting of lockdown. There have also been instances of no proof that the employees succumbed while being on duty. This is why the head of departments have been asked to check on the employee’s attendance of the last 15 days.” said a senior BEST official who did not want to be named.



“Nine family members of employees who have died due to coronavirus have been recruited in the organisation,” said Manoj Varade, spokesperson, BEST.

BEST Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti (BKKS), an umbrella body of BEST unions, has been organising silent protest outside BEST bus depots in the city against the management, as few employees have faced disciplinary action and charge sheets issued by administration for not reporting to work.

The union have demanded creation of a temporary Covid hospital for the BEST employees.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Never thought that playing in the gullies of Borivali...’: Rohit Sharma
Jun 23, 2020 21:04 IST
China is playing Go. India needs to learn the game
Jun 23, 2020 21:00 IST
NIA grills Ajnala for 4-hrs in sedition, unlawful activities case
Jun 23, 2020 20:56 IST
Told over phone he is Covid-19 +ve, man walks into police station for help
Jun 23, 2020 20:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.