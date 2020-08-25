Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Kisan Rail to operate twice a week

Kisan Rail to operate twice a week

After the good response to Kisan Rail, a train service to provide supply and faster transportation of perishable farm produce, the Central Railway (CR) has increased the frequency...

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 00:25 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

After the good response to Kisan Rail, a train service to provide supply and faster transportation of perishable farm produce, the Central Railway (CR) has increased the frequency of the train.

Kisan Rail was first operated between Devlali in Maharashtra and Bihar’s Muzaffarpur railway stations on August 7. The train, which was operated once a week, will now run twice a week. The second train will connect Sangola in Solapur district of Maharashtra to Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

The train on its third run on August 21 transported 235.44 tonnes of produce which included pomegranate, lemon, cauliflower, garlic and eggs.

“The train has got a good response from farmers and is being operated with assurance of faster and cheaper transportation, providing a seamless supply chain and preventing destruction of perishable farm produce, thus leading to increase in income of farmers. Prior to Kisan Rail, farmers largely depended on road transport,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

3 key dissenters ‘positive’ after Sonia’s statement
Aug 25, 2020 00:33 IST
Sibal withdraws statement after Rahul calls him
Aug 25, 2020 00:32 IST
7 hours of fireworks at CWC
Aug 25, 2020 00:31 IST
Patna HC asks health workers to call off strike, resume duty
Aug 25, 2020 00:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.