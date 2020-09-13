Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Kolkata man held for threat calls to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, home minister Anil Deshmukh, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Kolkata man held for threat calls to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, home minister Anil Deshmukh, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

The Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) along with Kolkata Police, arrested a 49-year-old man who threatened several politicians in Maharashtra and also called on the...

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 00:19 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

The Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) along with Kolkata Police, arrested a 49-year-old man who threatened several politicians in Maharashtra and also called on the landline numbers of Matoshri, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s home, and state home minister Anil Deshmukh’s residence claiming himself to be a member of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s gang (D-Company).

A case was registered by the Kalachowky unit, ATS after Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut received multiple death threats this week. During the inquiry, police traced the calls and identified the caller as Palash Bose, a resident of Tollygunge in Kolkata. Bose was using international SIM cards to make the threat calls to Raut.

Ghose had threatened Raut of dire consequences through calls, text messages and even video calls. “He had made internet phone calls to threaten Raut,” said an ATS officer. “Soon after these calls were made, the number was traced to Kolkata. Police inspector Daya Nayak got specific information and sent his team of ATS officers from Juhu unit to Kolkata, where they arrested Bose with the help of Kolkata Police,” said deputy commissioner of police Vinay Rathod. He was brought to Mumbai and will appear before a court soon.

Bose was previously working in Dubai for more than 15 years, and ATS is enquiring if he had any links with Dawood Ibrahim or any other member of D-Company, added ATS officers. Police recovered two mobile phones, one Indian SIM card and three international SIM cards from his possession.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Serum Institute to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial after DGCI gives nod
Sep 13, 2020 00:12 IST
Sonia Gandhi to travel outside India for medical check-up with Rahul
Sep 13, 2020 00:03 IST
Donald Trump looks west, eyeing new paths to White House
Sep 12, 2020 23:19 IST
Antarctica is still free of Covid-19. Can it stay that way?
Sep 12, 2020 22:47 IST

latest news

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh speaks to Navy veteran, says attack by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai ‘deplorable and unacceptable’
Sep 13, 2020 00:24 IST
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 case tally rises to 1,037,765
Sep 13, 2020 00:20 IST
Kolkata man held for threat calls to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, home minister Anil Deshmukh, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut
Sep 13, 2020 00:19 IST
Nagpada man stabbed and buried alive in Thane forest, two arrested
Sep 13, 2020 00:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.