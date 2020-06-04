Koshyari gives nod for undergraduate and postgraduate medical exams from July 15

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in his capacity as the chancellor of all universities on Thursday, approved the state government’s plan to conduct all undergraduate and postgraduate examinations of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) from July 15.

State minister of medical education Amit Deshmukh had met the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Thursday morning to submit the plan. Koshyari, while conveying his approval, also appreciated the detailed plan presented by the minister.

This comes days after the Governor snubbed the state government and chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray for taking the decision to cancel the final-year university examinations and give students aggregate marks based on the previous semesters, without consulting him

Deshmukh, in his letter to the Governor, said that MUHS had decided to conduct examinations as per three alternate plans, depending on the situation, from July 15.

“According to the first plan, the theory examinations will be held from July 15 to August 15 in a staggered manner, if the situation is conducive. As per the second plan, if the examinations cannot be held as per the first plan due to Covid-19, the same will be held between August 16 and September 15,’’ stated the communication from Raj Bhavan.

The third plan is to seek guidance from the Central Medical Council on conducting examinations if both plans cannot be implemented.

Deshmukh is learnt to have informed the Governor that he had held discussions with all stakeholders, regulatory authorities besides consulting former vice-chancellors and pro vice-chancellors.

The medical education minister has held consultations with Indian Nursing Council, Medical Council of India and other central bodies before deciding the examination schedule.