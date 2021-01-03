Kurla railway station to get 80 electric bikes from February

A public bike-sharing facility was launched at Bandra-Kurla Complex in August. (HT PHOTO)

Commuters will be able to travel using electric bikes from Kurla railway station from February.

The Central Railway (CR) along with mobile application-based electric bike-sharing platform Yulu will be introducing 80 e-bikes outside the west side of Kurla railway station.

The bike services are being introduced particularly to provide connectivity between Kurla and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

Commuters will have to download the mobile application and pay ₹5 to unlock the e-bike. They will be charged ₹1.5 per minute for the ride.

After downloading the Yulu mobile app, passengers can scan the quick response (QR) code or enter the vehicle number to unlock the bike.

“The e-bikes have received good passenger response in BKC. There were requests from passengers to introduce the services on other railways as well. To increase last-mile connectivity, we will be introducing the service at Kurla railway station.” said a senior CR official.

E-bikes are currently available at BKC.

The zonal railway awarded the contract for parking, operating and charging e-bikes to Yulu for one year. Additional area near Kurla railway station for parking of the e-bikes is also being looked into by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Further, CR is also working on introducing e-bike services at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Ghatkopar, Thane, Mulund and Bhandup railway stations.