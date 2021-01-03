Sections
Kurla railway station to get 80 electric bikes from February

Commuters will be able to travel using electric bikes from Kurla railway station from February.The Central Railway (CR) along with mobile application-based electric bike-sharing...

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 18:28 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

A public bike-sharing facility was launched at Bandra-Kurla Complex in August. (HT PHOTO)

Commuters will be able to travel using electric bikes from Kurla railway station from February.

The Central Railway (CR) along with mobile application-based electric bike-sharing platform Yulu will be introducing 80 e-bikes outside the west side of Kurla railway station.

The bike services are being introduced particularly to provide connectivity between Kurla and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

Commuters will have to download the mobile application and pay ₹5 to unlock the e-bike. They will be charged ₹1.5 per minute for the ride.



After downloading the Yulu mobile app, passengers can scan the quick response (QR) code or enter the vehicle number to unlock the bike.

“The e-bikes have received good passenger response in BKC. There were requests from passengers to introduce the services on other railways as well. To increase last-mile connectivity, we will be introducing the service at Kurla railway station.” said a senior CR official.

E-bikes are currently available at BKC.

The zonal railway awarded the contract for parking, operating and charging e-bikes to Yulu for one year. Additional area near Kurla railway station for parking of the e-bikes is also being looked into by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Further, CR is also working on introducing e-bike services at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Ghatkopar, Thane, Mulund and Bhandup railway stations.

