KYC fraud: Senior citizen duped of ₹3.18 lakh

Borivli police have booked an unknown person for duping a 67-year-old senior citizen of ₹3.18 lakh. The accused posed as an executive from a popular eWallet service provider and under the pretext of updating the KYC (know your customer) details, tricked the old person into sharing his banking details, including the OTPs (one-time Passwords). The accused then fraudulently transferred money in the desired bank account.

According to the Borivli police, the complainant is a retired government employee and resides in Borivli (West). On Sunday morning he received a call from an executive who identified himself as Abhishekh Choudhary. He told the victim that he will no longer be able to use the eWallet service as his KYC details were not updated.

“He told the complainant that he needed to pay a fee of ₹10 if he wants to update the KYC detail. The old person paid ₹10 four times as per the instructions of Choudhary and also shared OTPs with him” said an officer from the Borivli police station.

When the accused (Choudhary) asked the complainant his debit card details, he sensed something wrong and disconnected the phone call, states the FIR.

The complainant immediately checked the balance in his bank account and discovered that ₹3,17,800 is missing from his account. The complainant approached police and registered an FIR against Choudhary.

The police have registered a case under sections 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code and 66d (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of Information Technology Act against an unknown accused.

The police have begun an investigation and are in the process of obtaining details of the unauthorized transactions from the bank and the eWallet service provider.

The state cyber police recently issued an advisory about how such frauds are being done regularly and have also given following tips to citizens to prevent themselves from such frauds.

- Do not to believe the messages or calls that ask you to update KYC documents.

- KYC is only done face-to-face at authorised centres, and not via phone or SMS.

- Never share OTPs with anyone, not even with the bank executives. No bank ask for OTPs from its customers

- While doing every transaction on eWallet or UPI platforms always carefully read the message before making the transaction. Fraudsters trick you into clicking some options for fraudulent transactions by distracting your attention.

- Avoid making your phone number public on social media sites.

- Always use genuine software on your smartphones.

- If you ever come across a suspicious message take your time to think and never click the links given in such text messages.

- Do not share bank account credentials on Google view forms.