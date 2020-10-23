Sections
Labourer kills contractor over money, arrested by Thane police

A 23-year-old labourer has been arrested in the murder of a 37-year-old contractor working in Ghodbunder. The murder took place on October 22. The accused allegedly killed the man...

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 21:49 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

A 23-year-old labourer has been arrested in the murder of a 37-year-old contractor working in Ghodbunder. The murder took place on October 22. The accused allegedly killed the man as he didn’t return his money that he wanted to send to his village. Kasarvadavali police nabbed the accused while he was planning to flee the city.

The victim, identified as Vijay Saroj used to work as a contractor and he brought accused Suraj Saroj to Mumbai from his village in Uttar Pradesh to provide him work. Both are related. On October 22, at around 10 am, the accused allegedly assaulted Saroj with an iron pipe to death at his residence on Ghodbunder Road for not giving his hard-earned money.

Kasarvadavali police officers said, “The accused had fought with the victim several times over money as he never used to give his payment even though he completed his work. The accused who wanted to send this money to his family back in the village got furious after he again didn’t receive payment and killed the victim.

“He tried to escape to his village but we have arrested him on October 24 morning. We have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused has been remanded to police custody till October 28.”

