Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav celebrations cancelled in wake of Covid-19 pandemic

Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav celebrations cancelled in wake of Covid-19 pandemic

Each year, Ganeshotsav is celebrated in a lavish manner in Mumbai, where lakhs of devotees visit the mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 09:58 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Mumbai

Ganeshotsav also called Ganesh Chaturthi, is a festival that starts on the fourth day of Hindu luni-solar calendar month Bhadrapada, will start on August 22 this year. (HT Photo)

For the first time in the history of Lalbaughcha Raja, Lord Ganpati’s idol will not be established due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Mumbai’s Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal has decided not to hold Ganeshotsav this time in wake of the coronavirus pandemic and would instead set up a blood donation camp, informed Mandal officials.

“Mumbai’s Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal has decided that they will not celebrate Ganeshotsav this time in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. They will not establish Lord Ganapati’s idol and will do social work for those 11 days of festivities,” the officials said.

“A blood donation camp, plasma donation camp will be set up at the same place. Also, they will honour the families of martyrs who have sacrificed their lives at the LoC or LAC borders. This is the first time in the history of Lalbaughcha Raja that Ganpati Idol will not be established,” the officials added.

Each year, Ganeshotsav is celebrated in a lavish manner in Mumbai, where lakhs of devotees visit the mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.



Ganeshotsav also called Ganesh Chaturthi, is a festival that starts on the fourth day of Hindu luni-solar calendar month Bhadrapada, will start on August 22 this year.

However, the celebrations this time are likely to be subdued as Maharashtra is one of the worst virus-affected states by Covid-19. The state has reported 1,74,761 coronavirus cases so far, as per the state Health Department on Tuesday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Chasing the virus’: How Mumbai’s Dharavi beat back a pandemic
Jul 01, 2020 10:14 IST
Covid-19 state tally: Over 90,000 cases in Tamil Nadu, Bihar crosses 10,000-mark
Jul 01, 2020 10:15 IST
Joe Biden and Donald Trump agree: November election could be corrupt
Jul 01, 2020 10:03 IST
India sees biggest one-day jump of 507 Covid-19 deaths, toll reaches 17,400
Jul 01, 2020 10:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.