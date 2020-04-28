Sections
Lawyer writes to Governor, President on CM's MLC nomination

Lawyer writes to Governor, President on CM’s MLC nomination

Even as governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is yet to take a decision on nominating Uddhav Thackeray as a member of the state legislative Council, city advocate Tanveer Nizam on behalf of social...

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 23:07 IST

By Faisal Malik,

Even as governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is yet to take a decision on nominating Uddhav Thackeray as a member of the state legislative Council, city advocate Tanveer Nizam on behalf of social activist Irfan Qureshi has written a letter to the governor as well as President Ram Nath Kovind requesting them to accept the recommendation made by the state cabinet. In the letter, Nizam has said the state needs a stable government as it is facing a public health emergency.

“Article 163 clearly states that the Governor is required to exercise his functions on the aid and advice of the council of ministers. Further, it is important to note that Maharashtra is in a state of a medical emergency and has the highest number of Covid-19 cases. There is every reason to ensure a stable government, as the current one, is in place and at the helm Uddhav Thackeray as MLC and a chief minister. Hence, my client humbly prays that the nomination of Uddhav Thackeray by the state council of ministers pending since April 10 is allowed at the earliest in the spirit of democracy, rule of law and justice,” states the letter.

Thackeray, who was sworn in as chief minister on November 28 last year has to get elected to one of the two houses of state legislature within six months, else he will have to resign. In that case, the entire cabinet will have to resign.



The six-month period in Thackeray’s case is ending on May 28.

Thackeray had planned to contest a by-election to the legislative council, but it got postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak.

The governor has powers to appoint people on 12 seats that come from various walks of life such as arts, culture, literature and social service. Of them, two seats are currently vacant.

