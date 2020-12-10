Lawyers, registered clerks allowed to travel in Mumbai locals in morning too

The move was taken after the Maharashtra government requested the zonal railways to allow lawyers to travel by trains in the morning. (HT File Photo)

Lawyers and registered clerks will now be allowed to travel in local trains during the peak hours in the morning. Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) have allowed them to commute by local trains between 8am and 11am.

Earlier, lawyers and clerks were allowed to commute by local trains during stipulated timings which did not include peak hours. Previously, they were allowed to travel up to 8am, between 11am and 4pm and post 7pm.

The move was taken after the Maharashtra government requested the zonal railways to allow lawyers to travel by trains in the morning.

They will, however, not be allowed to travel during peak hours in the evening between 4pm and 7pm.

“Lawyers and registered clerks are permitted to travel by suburban trains during the course of the day, every day except the evening peak hours from 4pm to 7pm. It is requested that travellers who have been permitted to travel by suburban trains should follow medical and social protocols as mandated for Covid-19,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

Staff and registered clerks of the Bombay Bar Association, Advocates’ Association of Western India, Bombay Incorporated Law Society, Bombay High Court Law Library and Kirtikar Law Library will also be allowed to commute by local trains.

While local train services resumed on July 15, it was earlier operational only for employees working in essential care, differently-abled passengers and cancer patients. Later, women commuters were also permitted to travel by local trains on both CR and WR lines.