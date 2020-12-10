Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Lawyers, registered clerks allowed to travel in Mumbai locals in morning too

Lawyers, registered clerks allowed to travel in Mumbai locals in morning too

They will, however, not be allowed to travel during peak hours in the evening between 4pm and 7pm.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:48 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The move was taken after the Maharashtra government requested the zonal railways to allow lawyers to travel by trains in the morning. (HT File Photo)

Lawyers and registered clerks will now be allowed to travel in local trains during the peak hours in the morning. Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) have allowed them to commute by local trains between 8am and 11am.

Earlier, lawyers and clerks were allowed to commute by local trains during stipulated timings which did not include peak hours. Previously, they were allowed to travel up to 8am, between 11am and 4pm and post 7pm.

The move was taken after the Maharashtra government requested the zonal railways to allow lawyers to travel by trains in the morning.

They will, however, not be allowed to travel during peak hours in the evening between 4pm and 7pm.



“Lawyers and registered clerks are permitted to travel by suburban trains during the course of the day, every day except the evening peak hours from 4pm to 7pm. It is requested that travellers who have been permitted to travel by suburban trains should follow medical and social protocols as mandated for Covid-19,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

Staff and registered clerks of the Bombay Bar Association, Advocates’ Association of Western India, Bombay Incorporated Law Society, Bombay High Court Law Library and Kirtikar Law Library will also be allowed to commute by local trains.

While local train services resumed on July 15, it was earlier operational only for employees working in essential care, differently-abled passengers and cancer patients. Later, women commuters were also permitted to travel by local trains on both CR and WR lines.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Citizenship law to be enforced once rules are made, says JP Nadda
Dec 11, 2020 00:02 IST
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
Dec 10, 2020 22:10 IST
Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe
Dec 10, 2020 22:57 IST
Covid-19 on the wane in Delhi, no city has this many vacant ICU beds: Satyendar Jain
Dec 10, 2020 23:17 IST

latest news

New Parliament symbol of self-reliance, says PM Modi
Dec 11, 2020 00:34 IST
BMC schools, gymkhanas to be Covid-19 vaccination points
Dec 11, 2020 00:33 IST
J&K DDC polls: High-stake battle in Uri’s Parenpilla seat
Dec 11, 2020 00:31 IST
More than 1 lakh doctors on strike across Maharashtra today; emergency services won’t be hit
Dec 11, 2020 00:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.