Leopard spotted near Andheri society, forest department sets up trap cages

After a leopard was spotted along the boundary of a residential area, near JB Nagar in Andheri-MIDC area (East), the forest department has now placed three trap cages at an abandoned factory, adjacent to the society on Sunday.

According to the forest department, the local security staff of Kanakia Atrium-2, spotted a leopard between 7.30 and 8am moving along the boundary wall of the residential complex. The complex is adjacent to an approximately 20-acre area that houses an abandoned factory - Vazir Glass Factory - where forest officials believe the leopard could be hiding.

“The security staff informed the local police that further called upon the forest department. With our teams on the spot since Sunday morning, the leopard has not been seen so far. If the animal is in the same location, it will be trapped within the next two to three days,” Jitendra Ramgaokar, deputy conservator of forest, Thane.

Teams from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Mumbai and Thane forest range, and animal rescue groups were at the spot during the day, while two officers from Mumbai Police patrolled during the night. Three trap cages have been installed and 10-12 camera traps are placed across the abandoned warehouse to track the animal’s movement. A team of forest guards have been deputed at the residential complex while the area has been sealed.

Ramgaokar said that factory premises had a dense green cover and thus the trap cages had been strategically placed. “However, since no movement has been noticed, it could be possible that the animal may have left the area in the morning itself. We have to wait and see,” he said.

Another forest official said the society’s CCTV cameras were not working. “An animal’s pug mark was spotted on the society’s wall towards the factory side. However, the footage could have helped us understand its probable movement. The factory premise has been shut for over two decades and there are several areas covered by vegetation where the leopard can take shelter through the day. If there is any movement, it will happen only during the night,” the forest officer said.

Last year in April, a leopard was rescued at the end of a three-hour-long operation after the animal entered a residential area in Marol, Andheri (East). Since 2017, there have been six such instances of leopard rescues from residential areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). SGNP and surrounding areas including Aarey Colony are home to an estimated 47 leopards.