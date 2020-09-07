Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Let Kangana Ranaut apologise to Mumbai and Maharashtra: Sena MP Sanjay Raut on his ‘haramkhor’ comment

Let Kangana Ranaut apologise to Mumbai and Maharashtra: Sena MP Sanjay Raut on his ‘haramkhor’ comment

After Shiv Sena parliamentarian Sanjay Raut’s “haramkhor ladki” comment regarding actor Kangana Ranaut drew criticism on social media, the former said that he...

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 00:08 IST

By HT Correspondent,

After Shiv Sena parliamentarian Sanjay Raut’s “haramkhor ladki” comment regarding actor Kangana Ranaut drew criticism on social media, the former said that he would apologise to her if she first apologized to Mumbai and Maharashtra.

“As someone who has used unparliamentary language, let her [Ranaut] apologise to Mumbai and Maharashtra first,” Raut told media persons on Sunday. Sena has been miffed with Ranaut after she said that Mumbai feels like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

On Sunday, Ranaut also posted a video on Twitter stating that she will come to Mumbai on September 9, despite receiving threats.

“In a country where women are being tortured and raped every day, a parliamentarian using such language shows this society’s mentality. No one called Aamir Khan or Naseeruddin Shah ‘haramkhor’ when they said that they are scared of living in this country,” she said in her video.



Ranaut’s comments about Mumbai and the city police had sparked political outbursts and controversy on Friday, with the parties in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) slamming the actor.

State home minister Anil Deshmukh had also said that Ranaut does not have any right to stay in Mumbai or Maharashtra. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had also been forced to distance itself from the actor’s remarks and said they do not support her statements made against the city or the state.

Ranaut had reacted by posting a series of tweets challenging the state government to try and stop her and referring to the MVA as the Taliban.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NCB quizzes Rhea for 6 hours in Sushant case
Sep 07, 2020 00:02 IST
Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Sep 06, 2020 19:41 IST
Bharat Biotech gets nod to move to phase 2 trials of prospective Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Sep 06, 2020 22:22 IST
Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for Covid-19
Sep 06, 2020 22:39 IST

latest news

Social distancing norms broken outside some NDA exam centres in Chandigarh
Sep 07, 2020 01:04 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 07, 2020 00:59 IST
70% turnout on Day 1 of DU entrance exams
Sep 07, 2020 00:48 IST
Only 0.6 percent of recovered Covid-19 patients in Gurugram have donated plasma
Sep 07, 2020 00:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.