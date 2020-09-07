Let Kangana Ranaut apologise to Mumbai and Maharashtra: Sena MP Sanjay Raut on his ‘haramkhor’ comment

After Shiv Sena parliamentarian Sanjay Raut’s “haramkhor ladki” comment regarding actor Kangana Ranaut drew criticism on social media, the former said that he would apologise to her if she first apologized to Mumbai and Maharashtra.

“As someone who has used unparliamentary language, let her [Ranaut] apologise to Mumbai and Maharashtra first,” Raut told media persons on Sunday. Sena has been miffed with Ranaut after she said that Mumbai feels like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

On Sunday, Ranaut also posted a video on Twitter stating that she will come to Mumbai on September 9, despite receiving threats.

“In a country where women are being tortured and raped every day, a parliamentarian using such language shows this society’s mentality. No one called Aamir Khan or Naseeruddin Shah ‘haramkhor’ when they said that they are scared of living in this country,” she said in her video.

Ranaut’s comments about Mumbai and the city police had sparked political outbursts and controversy on Friday, with the parties in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) slamming the actor.

State home minister Anil Deshmukh had also said that Ranaut does not have any right to stay in Mumbai or Maharashtra. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had also been forced to distance itself from the actor’s remarks and said they do not support her statements made against the city or the state.

Ranaut had reacted by posting a series of tweets challenging the state government to try and stop her and referring to the MVA as the Taliban.