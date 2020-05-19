Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Level-2 fire breaks out Mazagaon building

Level-2 fire breaks out Mazagaon building

A level-2 fire broke out in two flats of residential building Shirin Manzil in Mazagaon on Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported. Four fire tenders and four jumbo tankers were immediately sent...

Updated: May 19, 2020 00:29 IST

By Sagar Pillai,

A level-2 fire broke out in two flats of residential building Shirin Manzil in Mazagaon on Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported. Four fire tenders and four jumbo tankers were immediately sent to the spot to douse the fire. The fire started on the sixth floor of the seven-storey building around 12.22pm. Fire brigade reached the spot around 12.34pm and doused the fire by 2.35pm.

Prabhat Rahangdale, chief fire officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), said, “Two people were rescued from the fifth floor and were brought to a safe zone using the staircase while seven other residents were stranded at a safer location on the seventh floor.”

While the fire was confined within two flats on the sixth floor, the entire floor was engulfed in heavy smoke.

